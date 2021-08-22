Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.95.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSII. Barclays began coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink set a $38.75 target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Get Cardiovascular Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CSII opened at $36.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 5.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.82 and a beta of 0.85. Cardiovascular Systems has a 52 week low of $31.53 and a 52 week high of $48.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.87.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $70.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.00 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. The business’s revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSII. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,353 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.