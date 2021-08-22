CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $135.92.

KMX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target (down from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $124.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.63. CarMax has a fifty-two week low of $84.70 and a fifty-two week high of $139.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.62.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.00. CarMax had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CarMax will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 31,063 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.51, for a total transaction of $4,054,032.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,876,147.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Charles Joseph Wilson sold 20,599 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total value of $2,674,986.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,512,245.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 323,968 shares of company stock valued at $43,163,413 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in CarMax in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in CarMax by 364.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in CarMax in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in CarMax by 9,433.3% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in CarMax in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

