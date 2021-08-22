Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $426.14 Million

Brokerages expect Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) to announce sales of $426.14 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Carpenter Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $431.18 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $421.10 million. Carpenter Technology reported sales of $353.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carpenter Technology will report full-year sales of $1.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Carpenter Technology.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $421.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.45 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.02% and a negative net margin of 15.56%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Carpenter Technology in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company.

Carpenter Technology stock opened at $32.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.36. Carpenter Technology has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $49.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is currently -39.80%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 2,026.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the first quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

