Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) to Issue $0.41 Dividend

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 12th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share by the restaurant operator on Tuesday, October 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TAST opened at $4.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.23. Carrols Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $8.09. The company has a market cap of $229.71 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.17). Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. On average, research analysts predict that Carrols Restaurant Group will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Carrols Restaurant Group stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) by 107.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,504 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,168 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.42% of Carrols Restaurant Group worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TAST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrols Restaurant Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

