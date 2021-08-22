Carry Trading Down 8.1% Over Last 7 Days (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 22nd. Carry has a market capitalization of $95.70 million and $8.29 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Carry coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Carry has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00026363 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00057911 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000057 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Carry Profile

Carry (CRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,651,193,249 coins. The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol . The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io . Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Buying and Selling Carry

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

