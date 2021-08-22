Cartesi (CTSI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $299.69 Million

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One Cartesi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.75 or 0.00001548 BTC on exchanges. Cartesi has a market cap of $299.69 million and approximately $26.57 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cartesi has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00055866 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.53 or 0.00130375 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.99 or 0.00157998 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003728 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,667.79 or 0.99871777 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $444.70 or 0.00912580 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,226.06 or 0.06620243 BTC.

About Cartesi

Cartesi launched on April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 397,359,315 coins. The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cartesi’s official website is cartesi.io . The official message board for Cartesi is medium.com/cartesi . Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

Cartesi Coin Trading

