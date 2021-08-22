Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $337.04.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVNA. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $336.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $326.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.71, for a total transaction of $18,702,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,597,513.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.96, for a total transaction of $10,158,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,659,315 shares of company stock valued at $514,283,426 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Carvana by 184.4% in the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 13,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after buying an additional 8,915 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Carvana by 6.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 149,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,247,000 after buying an additional 8,412 shares in the last quarter. Steadview Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Carvana by 74.6% in the first quarter. Steadview Capital Management LLC now owns 267,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,257,000 after buying an additional 114,380 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Carvana in the first quarter valued at $74,698,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Carvana by 74.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 97,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,622,000 after buying an additional 41,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.55% of the company’s stock.

Carvana stock opened at $349.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Carvana has a 1-year low of $158.25 and a 1-year high of $376.83. The stock has a market cap of $60.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -298.94 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $324.67.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.20%. On average, equities analysts predict that Carvana will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

