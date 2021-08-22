Caspian Trading 22.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CSP)

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Caspian has a total market cap of $7.57 million and $5,989.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Caspian has traded 22.4% lower against the dollar. One Caspian coin can now be purchased for about $0.0169 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Caspian Coin Profile

CSP is a coin. It was first traded on September 20th, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech . Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Caspian Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Caspian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Caspian using one of the exchanges listed above.

