Castweet Reaches Market Capitalization of $164,529.16 (CTT)

Castweet (CURRENCY:CTT) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Over the last week, Castweet has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Castweet coin can now be bought for $0.0917 or 0.00000189 BTC on major exchanges. Castweet has a market capitalization of $164,529.16 and $57,640.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sora (XOR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $227.55 or 0.00468080 BTC.

Zen Protocol (ZP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000066 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000630 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.18 or 0.00117616 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001472 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000170 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000045 BTC.

About Castweet

Castweet is a coin. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 coins. The official message board for Castweet is medium.com/@castweet . Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Castweet’s official website is www.castweet.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Castweet

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castweet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castweet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Castweet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

