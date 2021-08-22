Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Several research firms have commented on CLLS. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cellectis in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:CLLS opened at $12.47 on Friday. Cellectis has a one year low of $11.88 and a one year high of $34.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.90 million, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.45.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.13). Cellectis had a negative net margin of 181.89% and a negative return on equity of 39.99%. The company had revenue of $14.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.43 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cellectis will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Cellectis during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 36.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 76.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in shares of Cellectis in the first quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 11.0% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

