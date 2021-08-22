Celo (CELO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $41.69 Million

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 22nd. Celo has a market cap of $907.39 million and $41.69 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Celo has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. One Celo coin can now be bought for $3.16 or 0.00006547 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00055419 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.23 or 0.00128729 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.69 or 0.00156591 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003676 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,513.29 or 1.00360875 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $447.45 or 0.00925646 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,227.31 or 0.06676432 BTC.

Celo Coin Profile

Celo’s genesis date was April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 286,702,568 coins. Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg . Celo’s official website is celo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo using one of the exchanges listed above.

