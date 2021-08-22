Centrality (CENNZ) Market Capitalization Reaches $91.61 Million

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. Centrality has a total market cap of $91.61 million and $1.62 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centrality coin can now be bought for $0.0763 or 0.00000152 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Centrality has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.86 or 0.00057386 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003325 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00014837 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.96 or 0.00819295 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00047891 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002118 BTC.

About Centrality

Centrality (CRYPTO:CENNZ) is a coin. Its launch date was January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality . Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Centrality’s official website is www.centrality.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrality is a Blockchain incubator designed to help users' applications being scaled. It is a decentralized mechanism that provides users with 12 months access to Centrality platform and components as well as an office space at Crypto-Hill, co-located with Centrality, with up to 6 months' rent-free. Centrality Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Centrality. It is used as a medium of exchange value within the platform. The CENNZ concedes users the access to Centrality related services and can be used to pay monthly access fees to Dapps issuers. “

Centrality Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrality should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centrality using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

