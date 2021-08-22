Centrifuge 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.07 Million (CFG)

Centrifuge (CURRENCY:CFG) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 22nd. Centrifuge has a total market cap of $102.79 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar. One Centrifuge coin can currently be bought for $1.22 or 0.00002504 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00055677 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.88 or 0.00129494 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.57 or 0.00157675 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003719 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,566.39 or 1.00014306 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $444.42 or 0.00915198 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,219.06 or 0.06629109 BTC.

About Centrifuge

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 84,534,869 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrifuge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centrifuge using one of the exchanges listed above.

