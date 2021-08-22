Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) to announce $1.09 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Century Communities’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.10 billion and the lowest is $1.08 billion. Century Communities reported sales of $794.36 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Century Communities will report full-year sales of $4.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.21 billion to $4.38 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.55 billion to $4.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Century Communities.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.65. Century Communities had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Century Communities from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Century Communities from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.50.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 90,000 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $6,487,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Century Communities by 150.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 13,006 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 56,073 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after acquiring an additional 8,125 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Century Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Century Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $781,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 5.0% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 45,377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CCS opened at $67.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.95. Century Communities has a 52-week low of $35.20 and a 52-week high of $83.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.65%.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

