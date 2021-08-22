ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $41.49 Million

Brokerages forecast that ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) will report $41.49 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ChannelAdvisor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $41.38 million to $41.60 million. ChannelAdvisor reported sales of $35.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will report full year sales of $165.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $165.10 million to $166.23 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $180.54 million, with estimates ranging from $178.30 million to $182.77 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ChannelAdvisor.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $41.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.04 million. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of ChannelAdvisor stock opened at $23.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $696.60 million, a P/E ratio of 35.92 and a beta of 0.83. ChannelAdvisor has a 12-month low of $12.94 and a 12-month high of $28.94.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 49,749 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $580,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 435,859 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,966,000 after buying an additional 48,415 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the first quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corp. provides software as a service solution. It enables the retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales across hundreds of online channels. Its customers utilize platform to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products through channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google and Walmart.

