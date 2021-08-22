Chapman Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Chapman Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,744 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for 3.2% of Chapman Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Adobe by 1.2% during the second quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 1,477 shares of the software company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 5.5% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 362 shares of the software company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.1% in the second quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 485 shares of the software company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.4% in the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 610 shares of the software company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Stockton raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 7,461 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $9.68 on Friday, hitting $647.34. 1,434,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,274,448. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $605.08. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $652.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 target price (up from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.84.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total value of $3,410,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,732,528.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $2,196,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,013,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,364 shares of company stock worth $9,901,364 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

