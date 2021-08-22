Chapman Investment Management LLC Buys 111 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Chapman Investment Management LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre comprises about 4.0% of Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $7,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,520,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,109,000 after purchasing an additional 364,854 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,416,000 after buying an additional 67,864 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 715,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,804,000 after buying an additional 118,041 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 656,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,783,000 after buying an additional 94,431 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 463,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,132,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MELI traded up $26.58 on Friday, reaching $1,786.54. 232,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,643. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $959.87 and a one year high of $2,020.00. The firm has a market cap of $88.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35,730.80 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,602.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

MELI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,824.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,019.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,927.72.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk acquired 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $876.75 per share, with a total value of $149,047.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

