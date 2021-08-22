Chapman Investment Management LLC Buys 441 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Chapman Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,783 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 4.4% of Chapman Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Welch Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,743,000 after acquiring an additional 4,527 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 7,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,039,000. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $2.32 on Friday, hitting $354.99. The company had a trading volume of 4,135,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,728,663. The company has a market capitalization of $350.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.18. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $281.20 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $373.55.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

In other Mastercard news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,565,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total transaction of $28,347,716.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 876,377 shares of company stock valued at $330,177,910 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on MA. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $482.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.00.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

