Chapman Investment Management LLC Has $1.58 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Chapman Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 296.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,991 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises 0.9% of Chapman Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Netflix by 1,500.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on NFLX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price objective on the stock. KGI Securities began coverage on Netflix in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price objective (up from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $610.23.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $3.17 on Friday, hitting $546.88. 3,776,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,154,162. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $521.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $458.60 and a 52 week high of $593.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $4,600,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares in the company, valued at $769,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.