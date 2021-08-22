Chapman Investment Management LLC Has $4.40 Million Holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Chapman Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 18,471 shares during the period. Air Lease comprises 2.4% of Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Chapman Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of Air Lease worth $4,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AL. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AL traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.04. 363,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,735. Air Lease Co. has a one year low of $26.65 and a one year high of $52.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.09). Air Lease had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 20.98%. Sell-side analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is 14.58%.

AL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

