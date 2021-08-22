Chapman Investment Management LLC Has $6 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Chapman Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Services comprises about 3.3% of Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $6,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 10.9% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,812 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 216.1% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,818 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 73.8% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter valued at about $3,657,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 19.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,672 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $169.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.93.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $134.05 per share, with a total value of $297,859.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $2,580,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,784.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

FIS stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $129.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,251,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,381,987. The stock has a market cap of $80.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 928.49, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.17 and a 12 month high of $156.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.96.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

