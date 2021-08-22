ChartEx (CHART) Reaches One Day Volume of $202,558.00

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded up 38.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. One ChartEx coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0269 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ChartEx has a total market cap of $538,946.00 and $202,558.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ChartEx has traded 109.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00056599 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.13 or 0.00130618 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.96 or 0.00156362 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003696 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,855.40 or 0.99991805 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.69 or 0.00909939 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,249.24 or 0.06516803 BTC.

ChartEx Coin Profile

ChartEx launched on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official website is chartex.pro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

Buying and Selling ChartEx

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChartEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChartEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

