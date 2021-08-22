Cheesecoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $16.00 (CHEESE)

Cheesecoin (CURRENCY:CHEESE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. Cheesecoin has a total market cap of $203,716.82 and approximately $16.00 worth of Cheesecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cheesecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cheesecoin has traded 5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VideoCoin (VID) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 45.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00035369 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00015744 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Cheesecoin Profile

CHEESE uses the hashing algorithm. Cheesecoin’s total supply is 408,869,908 coins. The official website for Cheesecoin is cheesecoin.tk . Cheesecoin’s official Twitter account is @cheesecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Cheese is an innovative decentralized cryptocurrency with integrated blockchain technology that heeds the needs of its users, investors, and business owners. It was designed to cater to the fundamental everyday need of transacting money while keeping accounts and activities confidential. A process that is only possible due to its peer-to-peer encrypted technology. “

Cheesecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cheesecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cheesecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cheesecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

