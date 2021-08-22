ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.76 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) will post $9.76 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for ChemoCentryx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.50 million to $34.04 million. ChemoCentryx reported sales of $5.09 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 91.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will report full-year sales of $39.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.67 million to $86.59 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $74.88 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $133.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ChemoCentryx.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 568.54% and a negative return on equity of 33.17%. The company had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CCXI shares. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on ChemoCentryx from $101.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down from $80.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down from $57.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.88.

Shares of NASDAQ CCXI opened at $14.18 on Friday. ChemoCentryx has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $70.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $991.24 million, a P/E ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a current ratio of 5.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCXI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in ChemoCentryx by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 667.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,762 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. 65.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

