Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $41.79 Billion

Analysts expect that Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) will report $41.79 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Chevron’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $38.81 billion and the highest is $45.58 billion. Chevron posted sales of $24.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 70.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Chevron will report full-year sales of $146.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $132.71 billion to $156.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $150.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $121.46 billion to $167.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Chevron.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.59) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Chevron by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 446,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,292,000 after buying an additional 183,787 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Chevron by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 74,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,760,000 after buying an additional 6,467 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group bought a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $455,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division increased its position in Chevron by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 12,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 228,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,963,000 after purchasing an additional 9,120 shares in the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVX opened at $94.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Chevron has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $113.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

