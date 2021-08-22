Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Absher Wealth Management LLC

Absher Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,082 shares during the period. Chevron makes up about 2.8% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $15,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

NYSE:CVX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,707,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,388,394. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $113.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $182.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.55.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The company’s revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.59) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,680.00%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CVX. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Chevron in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.41.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.