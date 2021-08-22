Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.47.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Chewy in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Chewy in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Sunday, June 13th.

In other news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 20,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,065.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 18,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $1,399,195.84. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 70,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,325,888.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 281,289 shares of company stock worth $22,018,264 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Chewy in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Chewy in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Chewy by 1,276.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Chewy by 945.2% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHWY opened at $86.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.94 billion, a PE ratio of -4,326.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 38.75 and a beta of 0.08. Chewy has a 1 year low of $51.25 and a 1 year high of $120.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.21.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Chewy will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

