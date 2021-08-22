Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Novavax were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVAX. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novavax during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,036,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new position in Novavax during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,487,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Novavax by 300.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 6,102 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Novavax by 426.4% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 8,759 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Novavax by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. 53.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVAX stock opened at $230.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $202.90. Novavax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.59 and a 52 week high of $331.68. The company has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.63) by ($1.12). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 150.88% and a negative net margin of 80.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -8.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 2,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total transaction of $431,760.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 691 shares in the company, valued at $103,055.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 5,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $1,094,156.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,336.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,406 shares of company stock valued at $15,856,752 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NVAX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price objective (down from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.00.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

