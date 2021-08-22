Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Invests $1.01 Million in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 100.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 4.9% during the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 66,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 69.6% during the second quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares during the last quarter.

PJUN stock opened at $31.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.17. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New has a fifty-two week low of $28.53 and a fifty-two week high of $31.51.

