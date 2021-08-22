Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $102.37 Million

Analysts forecast that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) will announce $102.37 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Chuy’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $98.57 million and the highest estimate coming in at $104.34 million. Chuy’s posted sales of $82.03 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chuy’s will report full year sales of $395.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $376.89 million to $403.42 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $445.43 million, with estimates ranging from $423.45 million to $458.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Chuy’s.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 6.39%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHUY. Zacks Investment Research cut Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut Chuy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stephens lowered their target price on Chuy’s from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Chuy’s from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.88.

Shares of CHUY opened at $30.54 on Friday. Chuy’s has a 12-month low of $18.73 and a 12-month high of $49.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.81. The firm has a market cap of $610.71 million, a PE ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 2.19.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Chuy’s by 272.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,225 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 85,025 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Chuy’s by 9.4% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Chuy’s in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chuy’s by 178.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,115,000 after acquiring an additional 59,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Chuy’s in the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

