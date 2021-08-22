Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.14.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,750 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $199,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total transaction of $174,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,599 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,672. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ciena in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Ciena by 3,705.9% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 647 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CIEN opened at $54.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Ciena has a one year low of $38.03 and a one year high of $61.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.82.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Ciena had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ciena will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

