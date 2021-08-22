Cindicator (CND) Hits Market Cap of $34.23 Million

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. One Cindicator coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0171 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cindicator has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. Cindicator has a market capitalization of $34.23 million and approximately $234,457.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.84 or 0.00057269 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003329 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00014927 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.00 or 0.00822219 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00048355 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Cindicator Profile

Cindicator is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 coins. Cindicator’s official website is cindicator.com . The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, Cindicator is a fintech company improving investment decision-making amid high uncertainty through predictive analytics. Cindicator uses blockchain technology to create a unique ecosystem of 130,000 decentralized analysts whose insights are enhanced by AI. We call it Hybrid Intelligence. Сindicator’s founders envision a future where the collective intelligence of analysts, data scientists, and investors is leveraged by AI to solve the most pressing problems of the post-capitalist era. Alternative website: https://app.cindicator.com/ “

Cindicator Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cindicator should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cindicator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

