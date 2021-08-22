Civitas (CIV) Reaches Market Cap of $143,255.00

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 22nd. Civitas has a market capitalization of $143,255.00 and $64.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Civitas has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Civitas coin can now be purchased for about $0.0174 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00019190 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001624 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000168 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000115 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000727 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Civitas

Civitas (CRYPTO:CIV) is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,216,926 coins. The official website for Civitas is civitascoin.com . Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Civitas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civitas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civitas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

