Civitas Social Housing (LON:CSH) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Civitas Social Housing (LON:CSH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 125 ($1.63) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.22% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Liberum Capital increased their price target on Civitas Social Housing from GBX 118 ($1.54) to GBX 123 ($1.61) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of Civitas Social Housing stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 110.40 ($1.44). 7,155,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,713,140. Civitas Social Housing has a 52-week low of GBX 101 ($1.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 121 ($1.58). The company has a market capitalization of £687.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 116.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.36, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Civitas Social Housing PLC was the first Real Estate Investment Trust offering pure play exposure to social housing in England and Wales. The Company is advised by Civitas Housing Advisors Limited. The Company's Ordinary shares are listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and were admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in November 2016.

