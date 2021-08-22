Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Acquires 37,556 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 77.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,556 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Select Medical worth $3,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Select Medical by 71.6% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,347 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 31,441 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Select Medical by 55.5% during the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 102,756 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 36,680 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Select Medical by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,220,857 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,631,000 after purchasing an additional 32,420 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Select Medical during the first quarter worth $2,132,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Select Medical during the first quarter worth $5,877,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Select Medical news, EVP Martin F. Jackson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $4,015,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,285,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,609,934.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan C. Cressey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $401,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,157,877.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 319,550 shares of company stock worth $12,249,037. 18.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SEM opened at $32.66 on Friday. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $18.24 and a 52 week high of $43.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.62. Select Medical had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 32.52%. Analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.46%.

SEM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Select Medical from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

