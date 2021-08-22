Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 145,978 Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 145,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,839,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned about 0.21% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,004,000. Crabel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Acas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 16.4% in the second quarter. Acas LLC now owns 33,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 6,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth about $466,000.

NYSEARCA VRP opened at $26.41 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $24.22 and a 52-week high of $26.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.35.

