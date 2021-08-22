Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 179,041 ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 179,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 160.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 2nd quarter valued at $678,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 1st quarter valued at $1,977,000.

NYSEARCA SDS opened at $8.40 on Friday. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $17.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.79.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

