Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 79,366 AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 79,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned about 0.28% of AdvanSix as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of AdvanSix by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of AdvanSix by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 11,020 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

ASIX opened at $34.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.46. The company has a market cap of $957.45 million, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.82. AdvanSix Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.62 and a 12 month high of $38.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.21.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.45. AdvanSix had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $437.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.80 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AdvanSix Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

About AdvanSix

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

