Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) by 689.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,224 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $4,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,360,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 69,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after buying an additional 10,350 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $379,000.

EWX stock opened at $57.55 on Friday. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 1 year low of $43.08 and a 1 year high of $61.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.34.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

