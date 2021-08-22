Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 46.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 67,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,003,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 30.8% during the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 467,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,101,000 after purchasing an additional 9,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelter Mutual Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $301,000.

Shares of IVV opened at $445.31 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $320.92 and a one year high of $449.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $436.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

