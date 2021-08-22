Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Buys 2,592 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $3,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,412,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $738,151,000 after purchasing an additional 139,803 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 32.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 667,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,719,000 after purchasing an additional 165,383 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 664,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 627,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Finally, Eversept Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 6.1% during the first quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 486,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,382,000 after purchasing an additional 27,893 shares during the period. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. United Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.78.

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $204.22 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.37 and a fifty-two week high of $216.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 7.44 and a quick ratio of 7.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $188.12.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.63. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $446.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $548,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

