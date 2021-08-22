Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Buys 6,452 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,452 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $4,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Syneos Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 1,030.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 6,307,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.20, for a total value of $512,168,106.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 35,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total value of $3,127,241.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,350,309 shares of company stock worth $515,935,840. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SYNH stock opened at $88.14 on Friday. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.26 and a 12 month high of $92.25. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.35 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.94.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.10.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

