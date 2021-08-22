Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Buys 97,423 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 312,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,423 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $6,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FPE. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 33,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,704,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,543,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,093,000 after buying an additional 153,770 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 16,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 298,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,024,000 after buying an additional 47,868 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FPE opened at $20.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.62. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $18.93 and a one year high of $20.72.

