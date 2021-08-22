Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Has $1.87 Million Stock Position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP) by 61.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,833 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned 0.93% of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMOP. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,720,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,993,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,530,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,186,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,134,000.

HMOP stock opened at $42.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.25. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $42.65.

