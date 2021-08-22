Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Has $4.60 Million Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 52.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,188 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 6,604 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $4,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 128.3% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 143.9% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.59.

Shares of BA stock opened at $212.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $231.81. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $141.58 and a 12-month high of $278.57. The company has a market capitalization of $124.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

