Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Has $5.30 Million Stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,483 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $5,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDYV. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Fullen Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 29,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA MDYV opened at $67.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.39. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $41.22 and a 52-week high of $71.45.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.