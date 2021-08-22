Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Invests $3.11 Million in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 83,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,106,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned 0.29% of Global X Copper Miners ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 105.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:COPX opened at $33.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.69. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $46.96.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

