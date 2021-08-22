Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Invests $3.40 Million in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 207,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned 1.16% of First Trust Natural Gas ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 27,677.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the first quarter worth $163,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the first quarter worth $190,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 378.6% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 19,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Natural Gas ETF alerts:

FCG opened at $12.42 on Friday. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 1-year low of $5.69 and a 1-year high of $16.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.82.

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Natural Gas ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Natural Gas ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.