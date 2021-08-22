Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Makes New $1.80 Million Investment in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 36,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EZU. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1,000.1% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 879,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,343,000 after buying an additional 799,370 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 2,738.9% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 170,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,897,000 after buying an additional 164,087 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 15,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 30,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF alerts:

EZU stock opened at $49.99 on Friday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 1 year low of $36.77 and a 1 year high of $47.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.84.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.