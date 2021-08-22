Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 115,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,041,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned 0.18% of Guess? at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GES. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Guess? in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Guess? by 5,684.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Guess? by 5,101.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Guess? in the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Guess? in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Guess? alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GES shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guess? from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Guess? from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Guess? from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Guess? stock opened at $22.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Guess?, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.95 and a 52-week high of $31.12.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $520.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.92 million. Guess? had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 24.71%. Guess?’s revenue was up 99.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.81) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. Guess?’s payout ratio is -642.86%.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES).

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.